West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead tours Marshall County flood damage

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead told officials representing flood-stricken areas in Marshall County Thursday it has been more than a year since flooding hit his and many other homes in southern West Virginia, and “14 months later we’re still digging out.”

Armstead, R-Kanawha, a resident of Elk View, W.Va., toured damaged areas in Benwood and McMechen alongside Delegates Mike Ferro and Joe Canestraro, both D-Marshall; Marshall County Commissioner Bob Miller; and county Emergency Management Director Tom Hart.

He brought with him words of advice for both elected leaders and local residents affected by the flooding. The first of these was to accept that many of their personal items have been lost to the flooding, and not to spend large amounts of effort trying to recover and save them.

“You start spending time thinking you can salvage things, and you really can’t,” Armstead said. “If it’s been under 6 feet of water, you’re not going to get it back.”

Armstead encourages residents to keep records and receipts of all their repairs — no matter how small — because they may become eligible for some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Photos of the initial damage also are suggested.

He also cautioned residents against hiring contractors that claim to be “certified by FEMA,” as FEMA does not certify contractors. If a resident is considering using an out-of-the-area contractor for work, they should research the contractor before giving them any money, he said.

It is also important residents understand it is not FEMA’s role to completely cover losses during a disaster, but to assist victims in re-establishing their homes and their lives, according to Armstead.

“FEMA always tells people they are not here as an insurer to replace everything, but they can help you get back on your feet,” he said.

Some of this assistance may come in the form of low-interest loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration will open a Business Recovery Center today inside the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce office, 609 Jefferson Ave., Moundsville.

The recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. SBA representatives will be on hand to provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing applications. Businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Also, a toll-free legal aid hotline is now available for local flood victims at 877-331-4259. The service, which allows callers to request the assistance of a lawyer, is a partnership between the West Virginia State Bar, Legal Aid of West Virginia, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and FEMA.

Attorneys may be able to provide free help in securing FEMA and other government benefits available to disaster victims, assistance with insurance claims or replacement of important legal documents and consumer protection issues, organizers of the hotline said.

Armstead told Benwood officials one of the bigger challenges faced by the flooded communities in southern West Virginia was retaining residents who were renting, but who moved on to find homes in other communities.

Many of these renters just left their damaged belongings behind, leaving the property owner with the responsibility of disposal. This is something for which landlords and the communities should prepare, according to Armstead.

Benwood City Clerk Judy Hunt and Hart added residents who remain shouldn’t rush to rebuild, and should wait until their structure has properly dried. This process may take weeks, but it’s important to avoid placing new material over that which may be damp underneath and contain mold, they said.

Also present to meet with Armstead were Benwood Mayor Ed Kuca and Public Works Coordinator Jon Howard.

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register