West Virginia House debates gas co-tenancy bill

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates spent nearly two hours on Feb. 14 debating amendments to HB 4268, the gas well mineral tract co-tenancy bill.

Members rejected one offered by Delegates Barbara Evens Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, and Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, to raise the lease agreement threshold from 75 percent of the cotenants to 90 percent. The vote was 40-57.

Among several approved was one to devote half of the money derived from royalties set aside for unknown and unlocatable cotenants into the PEIA Stability Fund to help offset premium hikes for retirees.

The bill will be on third reading for passage on Feb. 15.

