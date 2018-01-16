West Virginia House bill for single-member districts advances
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates will soon hear a bill that would create 100, single-member districts from which delegates would be elected following the 2020 census.
House Bill 4002 passed out of the House Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon after about two hours of debate. The bill is supported mainly along party lines.
Currently, there are 100 members of the House divided among 67 districts. The last redistricting was in 2011, following the 2010 census.
Lead sponsor of the bill, Del. John Overington, R-Berkley, said he calls this the “friendly neighborhood district bill.” The goal, in his eyes, is to have county representatives living directly in the area they represent.
