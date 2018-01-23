West Virginia House bill would allow police to enter private clubs, bars

By DOUGLAS SOULE

The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A bill in the West Virginia legislature would allow police to enter private clubs and bars that are open to the public.

Currently, officers are unsure whether they can enter private clubs and bars without a West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner officer or a warrant, according to Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, the lead sponsor of House Bill 2129.

“The current enforcement is ridiculous,” Fleischauer said.

In the state code, ABCC agents are granted authority to inspect private clubs.

The ABCC can revoke the licenses of establishments that do not meet compliance, such as by serving alcohol to minors.

Read the entire article: http://www.thedaonline.com/news/bill-would-allow-police-to-enter-private-clubs-bars/article_40131eb8-feed-11e7-921a-8f833509b17e.html

See more from The Daily Athenaeum