West Virginia House advances teacher pay bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates will vote Tuesday on an amended bill to increase the pay of teachers, school service personnel and State Police.

As passed last week by the Senate, the bill called for a 5 percent pay raise for teachers over five years — or 1 percent each year — and a 2 percent raise for other employees over two years.

The House Finance Committee, also last week, amended the bill to give teachers a 2 percent raise the first year and 1 percent for each of the next three years. It also proposed a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year, and 1 percent the following year, which Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, said amounts to a total $1,296 increase.

When debated on the House floor Monday, four amendments were offered, but only one was successful — adding nurses and counselors to be covered by the teachers’ portion of the bill. Nelson proposed the amendment which passed on a voice vote; he said it would cost $2 million over the five years.

The rejected amendments included one by Harrison County Democrat Tim Miley calling for a 9 percent pay raise for teachers — 3 percent each of the three years; it failed 42-58. Another, offered by Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, called to boost the pay raise for teachers and service personnel to 3 percent the first year and 1 percent the next two years. State Police would stay at 2 percent the first year and 1 percent the following year. That was rejected in a tie vote.

