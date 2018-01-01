West Virginia hospital merger litigation continues
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The ongoing litigation to decide the fate of a proposal to merge Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center will continue into 2018 as the West Virginia Supreme Court will rule on two arguments pertaining to the case on Jan. 23 in Charleston.
Both cases — to be heard on that same Tuesday — involve Steel of West Virginia, the Huntington-based steel producer that has been the strongest voice of opposition against the merger allowing Cabell Huntington to acquire St. Mary’s. Steel of West Virginia argues the deal would create a health care monopoly in the Huntington area.
The company, as well as previous Federal Trade Commission findings later overridden by an act of the West Virginia Legislature, says such a merger would likely result in higher health care prices at a diminished quality of care. Both hospitals have dismissed these conclusions.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/_recent_news/hospital-merger-litigation-continues/article_a283ee1a-eea3-11e7-a539-23cb3f25fe5a.html
