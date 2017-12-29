West Virginia health professionals stress importance of ways to avoid flu

By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Flu season is now underway, so area health care providers are urging people to step up for flu shots, wash their hands, and stay home when sick so friends and colleagues won’t have to share the sneezing, aches and fever that come with influenza.

In Mercer and McDowell County, public health care agencies were seeing normal numbers of people displaying flu-like symptoms come to their clinics. At Tug River Health Association’s clinic in Gary, the nurses were not seeing more flu cases than usual, Marsha Matney, public health nurse, said.

“We’ve had one so far,” Nuse Rebecca Kelly, LPN, stated.

But this hasn’t been the situation in areas near southern West Virginia. Clinic nurses who have been on vacation during the holidays have told their colleagues back in McDowell County about seeing much higher numbers of flu cases, Kelly said. For example, one Bristol, Va. clinic had a sign on its door telling the public that the facility has seen approximately 190 cases.

