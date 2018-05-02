‘West Virginia Grown’ logo revealed
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After two rounds of voting, totaling more than 2,400 responses from producers and the public, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has revealed the next logo for the West Virginia Grown program, the agency said in a news release.
Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt announced the revamping of the program back in January as part of his 2018 vision. Since then, he says the WVDA has gathered input through meetings and online surveys.
“We knew the program needed a new look to go along with new benefits. We wanted to tap into the history of the program, as well as our Appalachian roots,” Leonhardt said. “We think this new looks captures both of those perfectly.
