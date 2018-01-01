West Virginia Gov. Justice takes on prison, jail staffing woes with 2 executive orders

By MATT HARVEY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Employees in other branches of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety could be on the move temporarily soon due to staffing shortages at the state’s prisons and jails.

Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Friday which permits the department’s secretary, Jeff Sandy, “to develop and oversee the use of all of his divisions, to include the West Virginia National Guard, in order to maximize the staffing at this State’s juvenile and adult detention and correctional facilities until legislative and operational remedies can be developed and implemented.”

The governor cited staffing issues for prisons, jails and juvenile facilities.

