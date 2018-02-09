West Virginia Gov. Justice orders agencies to take his name off letterhead
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A memo requiring all state agencies to remove Gov. Jim Justice’s name and seal from letterhead was the result of social media, the governor said Thursday.
The memo was sent out Jan. 25 from Department of Administration Secretary John Myers, who told each state agency the use of the governor’s name and title on agency letterhead and electronic media was no longer permissible.
The memo orders agencies to order new letterhead immediately and dispose of any inventory with the governor’s name and seal by Feb. 16.
Chief of Staff Mike Hall said the decision was made to make sure there wouldn’t be confusion on what was coming from the governor and what was coming from the agencies.
