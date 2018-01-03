West Virginia Gov. Justice aide Bray Cary Jr. volunteers financial disclosure

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A senior aide to Gov. Jim Justice who has taken heat for also serving on the board of directors of a major natural gas driller voluntarily filed a financial disclosure with the West Virginia Ethics Commission on Friday.

However, commission director Rebecca Stepto said the disclosure does not mean that the state’s Ethics Act applies to Bray Cary Jr., who calls himself a “citizen volunteer” and “special assistant” to Justice.

While the Ethics Act states that knowingly submitting false information to the Ethics Commission is a misdemeanor crime, Stepto declined to answer whether the code section would apply to Cary’s disclosure if he provided false information or omitted details, given that he is not legally bound by the act.

Most of the information Cary submitted has already been established regarding his financial holdings: He serves on the board of directors of EQT Corp. , a publicly traded natural gas company; as president of Cary Communications, a multi- media advisory firm; and with WV Media Charleston.

He also lists ownership of the State Journal, as well as more than $1,000 in investment income from “gas production” and “utility stock.” Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that Cary directly owns 28,000 shares in EQT, indirectly owns more than 13,800 shares and received more than $325,000 in compensation in cash and shares in 2016.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/justice-aide-cary-volunteers-financial-disclosure/article_f9a659d3-bb6e-589a-885b-3df5ecb08b94.html

