West Virginia employees talk legislative concerns

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

BEVERLY, W.Va. — State workers and public education employees came together for an informational meeting to discuss legislative issues in Randolph County Monday.

Thomas Bane, West Virginia Education Association region representative, said the main goal for Monday’s meeting in Beverly was to inform the public about what is going on in Charleston during the current session of the West Virginia Legislature.

“The goal, in a nutshell, is really to get the public informed about what’s going on in Charleston — and from there, they’ll be making a decision to see who they’re going to vote for in November,” Bane said.