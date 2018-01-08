West Virginia economic development success depends on more funding, legislators told
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In order to build on recent successes, West Virginia needs to invest more in the state Development Office, officials told legislators Sunday.
Kris Hopkins, director of the Development Office, noted that the office’s annual budget has dropped from $25 million in 2004 to about $10 million.
“It’s an easy fix. We’ve got to go tell our story. It’s not about sending an email. We’ve got to go meet with these folks,” he said.
