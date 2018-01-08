West Virginia economic development success depends on more funding, legislators told

By PHIL KABLER

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In order to build on recent successes, West Virginia needs to invest more in the state Development Office, officials told legislators Sunday.

Kris Hopkins, director of the Development Office, noted that the office’s annual budget has dropped from $25 million in 2004 to about $10 million.

“The state of Ohio spends twice as much on its Library Commission as we spend on economic development,” Hopkins told a joint meeting of two legislative interim committees on economic development.

He said the state has to be able to market itself to potential investors.

“It’s an easy fix. We’ve got to go tell our story. It’s not about sending an email. We’ve got to go meet with these folks,” he said.

