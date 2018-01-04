West Virginia Economic Development Authority approves $5M loan approved Armstrong Flooring expansion

By BROOKE BINNS

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Funding for an expansion project at Armstrong Flooring has been approved by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

Robbie Morris, executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority, announced during the RCDA’s regular meeting Wednesday that the WVEDA board of directors recently approved a $5 million loan for the project at Armstrong Flooring

“They also, essentially, gave us a two-year commitment letter — normally they do either six months or a year, it’s easy to get it extended, but knowing what the construction timetable is for the Armstrong project, they approved that,” Morris said Wednesday. “I’ll now be starting the process of the construction financing with help from our legal counsel.”