West Virginia DOT secretary presents agency’s budget, updates lawmakers on ‘Roads to Prosperity’ progress

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of Transportation Tom Smith updated lawmakers about Roads to Prosperity progress and discussed ongoing problems with attracting and retaining employees in the agency.

Smith also presented the agency’s budget during the House Finance Committee meeting.

Smith said Monday one of the areas he wants to focus on is administrative support — which includes equipment, building and grounds, and dollars associated for its employees.

“The highways department got used to living on a starvation diet and now it’s starting to have growing pains,” Smith said. “We have inspectors whose laptops do not communicate with the internet, which is unheard of in today’s world. We have equipment in need of upgrade for bridge inspection.”

Smith said the agency also has problems with buildings and grounds.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/dot-secretary-presents-agency-s-budget-updates-lawmakers-on-roads/article_0e072a8f-f3c2-5736-a3c7-2e6f0fc6d155.html

See more from The Register-Herald