West Virginia documentary “Heroin(e)” nominated for Oscar
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — “Heroin(e),” the Neflix documentary that highlighted Huntington’s weaknesses as well as its strengths, has been nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.
The film was released in September, giving the world an inside look at how the city is fighting back against its drug problem.
The film is up against four other documentaries: “Edith and Eddie,” “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” “Knife Skills” and “Traffic Stop.”
While the drug crisis is not unique to Huntington, the film has highlighted Huntington’s distinctive response, which is shown through the compassion of the three women.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/_recent_news/heroin-e-nominated-for-oscar/article_71a7911c-0045-11e8-89ec-f32d4745ad7b.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch