Latest News:
By January 23, 2018 Read More →

West Virginia documentary “Heroin(e)” nominated for Oscar

The Herald-Dispatch

Jan Rader stands in front of a fire engine at the Huntington Fire Department. Rader is one of three women profiled in the Netflix original documentary “Heroin(e),” nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.
(Marshall Parthenon photo by Sadie Helmick)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — “Heroin(e),” the Neflix documentary that highlighted Huntington’s weaknesses as well as its strengths, has been nominated for an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.

The film was released in September, giving the world an inside look at how the city is fighting back against its drug problem.

The film is up against four other documentaries: “Edith and Eddie,” “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” “Knife Skills” and “Traffic Stop.”

The documentary follows the lives of three women — Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Family Court Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman, a Realtor who organizes a ministry for sex workers — as they work to aid their community that has been forever altered by the opioid epidemic.

While the drug crisis is not unique to Huntington, the film has highlighted Huntington’s distinctive response, which is shown through the compassion of the three women.

Read the entire article:  http://www.herald-dispatch.com/_recent_news/heroin-e-nominated-for-oscar/article_71a7911c-0045-11e8-89ec-f32d4745ad7b.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.