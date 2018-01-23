West Virginia documentary “Heroin(e)” nominated for Oscar

The Herald-Dispatch

The documentary follows the lives of three women — Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Family Court Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman, a Realtor who organizes a ministry for sex workers — as they work to aid their community that has been forever altered by the opioid epidemic.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/_recent_news/heroin-e-nominated-for-oscar/article_71a7911c-0045-11e8-89ec-f32d4745ad7b.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch