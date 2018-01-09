West Virginia Division of Water and Waste Management holding pipeline hearing tonight in Berkeley Springs

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Water and Waste Management is holding an open meeting tonight to field public comments on Mountaineer Gas’ plans to build a gas pipeline extension through Berkeley County.

To be held at Berkeley Springs High School from 6 to 8 p.m., the meeting is to allow residents to comment on Mountaineer’s draft permit to cover the discharge of stormwater during pipeline construction.

Mountaineer Gas executives outlined plans for the company’s $30 million natural gas pipeline project to run from Berkeley Springs in Morgan County to Martinsburg in Berkeley County that would more than double its natural gas output in the area.