West Virginia Division of Tourism unveils #AlmostHeaven birthday video on West Virginia Day, June 20

Compilation includes #AlmostHeaven campaign, celebrity guest appearances

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In celebration of the Mountain State’s 154th birthday, the West Virginia Division of Tourism today released a new social media video to cap off its viral #AlmostHeaven campaign. The campaign’s reach is now over 8 million, with more than 150,000 users directly sharing what makes West Virginia #AlmostHeaven.

The compilation includes user-generated content from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout the two-week-long campaign, as well as celebrity guest appearances from Gov. and First Lady Justice, country music star Brad Paisley, Curtis Fleming of Fly Rod Chronicles, elite distance runner Clara Santucci, and a mix of personalities from both West Virginia University and Marshall University.

“The video speaks for itself. These photos perfectly showcase Almost Heaven West Virginia,” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “We have been overwhelmed at the number of posts, photos and videos shared throughout the #AlmostHeaven campaign, and I would like to thank everyone for their participation and support. It has definitely been a statewide effort, but thanks to the viral participation from everyone who loves the Mountain State, the online world now knows – more than ever – why West Virginia truly is #AlmostHeaven.

“I challenge folks to keep it going. Every day is a great day to show the world the beauty of Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Ruby added.