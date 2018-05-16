West Virginia DHHR programs aim to help people with substance use disorder

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources announced $700,000 in funding availability for two programs aiming to help people with substance use disorder.

The first is $100,000 to expand the statewide capacity of recovery resources for adults through Collegiate Recovery Programs. These programs are provided by colleges and universities. They aim to create supportive environments within campus cultures, the release said, and to provide educational opportunities along with recovery support.

“Gov. Jim Justice supports the premise that education opens the door to a better future and many who have struggles with substance use disorder need additional support services,” Susie Mullens, interim director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, said in the release. “CRPs provide an opportunity for students to have a supportive group of peers who embrace the same goals and experience similar challenges in what can be a difficult environment.”

