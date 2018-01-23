West Virginia DHHR presents $90 million lower budget to House Finance

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources presented its budget to the House Finance Committee Monday — a budget that comes in at $90 million less than the previous year.

Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples told lawmakers that the agency has implemented several cost-saving measures over the years.

“It’s difficult to explain when you’re looking at the current fiscal year in terms of the budget and these changes,” Samples said. “A structural change to the trajectory has taken place over a number of years where we have made policy changes.”

Samples went over various savings through Medicaid, changes to the IDD waiver in 2015, and a $97.5 million shift from 2014 to 2018 in terms of more federal money versus state money. He said there also have been changes in enrollment for Medicaid.

“All of this has been happening over several years, not just the current fiscal year,” he said. “There also have been policy changes working with the Legislature to change the trajectory of Medicaid spending.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/dhhr-presents-million-lower-budget-to-house-finance/article_71e1324f-9bab-5b8d-9740-fe1035c34989.html

