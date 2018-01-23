West Virginia DHHR presents $90 million lower budget to House Finance
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources presented its budget to the House Finance Committee Monday — a budget that comes in at $90 million less than the previous year.
Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples told lawmakers that the agency has implemented several cost-saving measures over the years.
“It’s difficult to explain when you’re looking at the current fiscal year in terms of the budget and these changes,” Samples said. “A structural change to the trajectory has taken place over a number of years where we have made policy changes.”
“All of this has been happening over several years, not just the current fiscal year,” he said. “There also have been policy changes working with the Legislature to change the trajectory of Medicaid spending.”
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/dhhr-presents-million-lower-budget-to-house-finance/article_71e1324f-9bab-5b8d-9740-fe1035c34989.html
See more from The Register-Herald