West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection REAP awards 2018 recycling grants

Recipients across West Virginia receive share of $1.3 million in grant funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton announced today that 23 recipients will receive a share of $1.3 million in Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) Recycling Assistance Grant funding.

Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grant Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills and is provided by WV Code 22-15A-19(h) (1).

The recipients are:

BARBOUR COUNTY

Barbour County Solid Waste Authority: $23,500

To assist with the purchase of recycling trailers, fuel, bailing wire, utilities and gaylord boxes for the county-wide program.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Solid Waste Authority: $67,038

To assist with the purchase of a recycling truck, utilities for recycling center, recycling bins, replace/repair loading dock, fuel and insurance for recycling truck and brochures for the county-wide program.

BRAXTON COUNTY

Braxton County Solid Waste Authority: $28,000

To assist with personnel/labor and collection bins for the county-wide program.

Town of Sutton: $27, 433

To assist with the purchase of a pick-up truck for the town’s recycling program.

CABELL COUNTY

Huntington-WV Area Habitat for Humanity: $18,900

To assist with the purchase of a forklift for the recycling operation.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Cabot Recycling Station: $149,412

To assist with wages, utilities, the purchase of a new roof and conveyor for the county-wide program.

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity: $38,184

To assist with the purchase a van, vehicle expenses and utilities for the recycling operation.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $51,224

To assist with labor, installing retaining wall for ramp, and sprinkler system, processing fee for comingled materials and transportation of recyclables for the county-wide program.

Infinite Electronics Recycling: $37,500

To assist with the purchase of a box truck and two forklifts for the recycling operation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Corporation of Shepherdstown: $56,454.89

To assist with the purchase of a skid loader with pallet fork and glass recycling bins for the city-wide program.

KANAWHA COUNTY

KnightHorst Shredding: $56,000

To assist with the purchase of a cargo van and skid steer for the recycling operation.

City of South Charleston: $144,000

To assist with the purchase of a recycling collection packer truck and plastic recycling totes for the city-wide program.

LEWIS COUNTY

Mountain State Waste: $75,000

To assist with the purchase of a forklift and front load recycling containers for the recycling operation.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Solid Waste Authority: $122,867

To assist with the purchase of a recycling hook-lift truck and a pick-up truck for the county-wide program.

MERCER COUNTY

Empire Salvage and Recycling: $59,400

To assist with the purchase of a skid-steer loader for the recycling operation.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

North Elementary School: $3,455.80

To assist with the purchase of recycling bins for the school’s recycling program.

PLEASANTS COUNTY

Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority: $40,500

To assist with employee wages, operating supplies, maintenance costs, fuel, utilities and education for the county-wide program.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority: $49,650

To assist with the purchase of a baler with conveyor, rotating pallet fork for skid steer, gaylord rotator, steel storage containers, labor and transportation costs and recycling advertisements for the ongoing county-wide program.

PRESTON COUNTY

City of Kingwood: $74,639

To assist with purchase of a new roof for the recycling building, tires for recycling truck and skid steer loader, tie wires, recycling containers and bins and advertising for the city-wide program.

TUCKER COUNTY

Sunrise Sanitation Services: $68,600

To assist with the purchase of a used shred truck, totes and bailing wire for the recycling operation.

UPSHUR COUNTY

Upshur County Solid Waste Authority: $3,940

To assist with the purchase of reusable grocery bag totes, telephone costs and paper shred event for Upshur County.

WETZEL COUNTY

Wetzel County Solid Waste Authority: $37,880

To assist with labor wages, the purchase of a truck, fuel and signage for recycling trucks, and recycling carts for the ongoing county-wide program.

WOOD COUNTY

Latrobe Street Mission: $26,234

To assist with personnel, ramp to baler, loading ramp, vehicle maintenance and tires, bailing wire and office supplies for the recycling operation.

