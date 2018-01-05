West Virginia delegate criticizes new policy

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new strict stance on enforcement of federal marijuana laws, calling it a hypocritical attack on states’ rights.

Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after recreational marijuana became legal in California.

President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. Instead of the previous lenient-federal-enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will instead let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.

