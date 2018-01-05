West Virginia delegate criticizes new policy
By LINDA COMINS
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new strict stance on enforcement of federal marijuana laws, calling it a hypocritical attack on states’ rights.
President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. Instead of the previous lenient-federal-enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will instead let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/01/delegate-criticizes-new-policy/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register