West Virginia Day celebration at Tamarack

By REBECCA HINKLE

The Register-Herald

It’s time to celebrate West Virginia Day. Throughout the state West Virginia natives will be celebrating the 154th birthday of the Mountain State today and Tamarack is will be celebrating as well.

Tamarack will have a birthday cake available and music playing throughout the center starting at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the birthday of West Virginia.

West Virginia was founded on June 20, 1863 when the state was created as a result of secession during the Civil War. Tamarack will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History will also be celebrating West Virginia’s founding with special family-oriented crafts and an all-day showing of “West Virginia: A Film History”, a 6 ½ – hour documentary series produced by the West Virginia History Film Project and the West Virginia Humanities Council.

