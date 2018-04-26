West Virginia customers could bear cost of Appalachian Power wind projects
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After Virginia regulators rejected Appalachian Power’s request to buy two wind farms under development, opponents of the deal warn West Virginia customers could bear the farms’ costs alone if the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves the purchase.
In July, Appalachian announced it would move to buy the Beech Ridge II Wind Facility in Greenbrier County and the Hardin Wind Facility in Ohio. Appalachian has proposed to finance the development of the two projects with an $84.6 million construction surcharge spread out over 10 years to ratepayers.
“We are continuing our transition to an energy company of the future and further diversifying our power generation portfolio. These acquisitions move us in that direction,” Appalachian President Chris Beam said in a statement announcing the pursuit.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/wv-customers-could-bear-cost-of-apco-wind-projects/article_b38a5702-f284-5c9e-9aa6-5f75f36159b7.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail