West Virginia Commerce Secretary Thrasher gives update on China development deal

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher says dirt could be flying this year in connection with an $83.7 billion deal with China to help develop West Virginia’s petrochemical industry.

“Like anything of that magnitude, you have to do everything one step at a time,” Thrasher told members of the Senate and House of Delegates’ Joint Committees on Natural Gas Development and Energy.

Thrasher gave an update on the China deal during legislative interim meetings Tuesday in Charleston.

