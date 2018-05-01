The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Health Plan of Wheeling and Williams Energy of Moundsville have been recognized as Five-Diamond Employers by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

This honor is awarded to West Virginia-based companies that exhibit an outstanding commitment to employee development, community service and employee empowerment. The awards were presented Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber’s annual Human Resources Conference in Charleston.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2018/05/west-virginia-chamber-of-commerce-honors-the-health-plan-williams-energy/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register