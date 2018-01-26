West Virginia Board of Public Works rejects Appalachian Power’s tax cut request
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Without discussion, the West Virginia Board of Public Works on Thursday unanimously approved previously recommended 2018 assessed values for property owned by utilities operating in the state — effectively rejecting a request by Appalachian Power Co. to lower its assessment on the grounds that unusually mild weather had hurt its earnings in 2017.
Gov. Jim Justice presided at the brief meeting, which put to rest a firestorm of controversy over the power company’s request for tax relief at a time when the recent cold snap is leaving many consumers with unusually high electric bills.
Carper said the County Commission had fielded more calls and complaints about Appalachian Power’s request than any other single issue during his tenure.
“People are struggling to pay their power bills right now,” he said. “This, to me, was beyond the pale.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/wv-board-of-public-works-rejects-appalachian-power-s-tax/article_2f9e0b1b-7898-5a14-9d32-4304077bb98b.html
