West Virginia basketball legend Hal Greer dies at 81

By RICK McCANN

The Herald-Dispatch

Former Marshall basketball and NBA star Hal Greer receives a standing ovation during the Veterans Memorial Field House Finale in 2012 in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Mark Webb)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington native Hal Greer, a Marshall Thundering Herd basketball legend, NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member died Saturday in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81.

Greer was residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife, Mayme. The couple’s three children are daughters Kelly and Sherry and a son, Hal Jr.

“For many of us, Hal Greer was a hero who helped us dream that we could conquer the world,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, a city native and former Marshall football player. “He proved that a person of exceptional skill, a strong work ethic, and unbridled determination could set standards that the world would seek to emulate. It’s a sad day for all Huntingtonians.”

