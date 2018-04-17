West Virginia basketball legend Hal Greer dies at 81
By RICK McCANN
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington native Hal Greer, a Marshall Thundering Herd basketball legend, NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member died Saturday in Arizona after a brief illness. He was 81.
Greer was residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife, Mayme. The couple’s three children are daughters Kelly and Sherry and a son, Hal Jr.
“For many of us, Hal Greer was a hero who helped us dream that we could conquer the world,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, a city native and former Marshall football player. “He proved that a person of exceptional skill, a strong work ethic, and unbridled determination could set standards that the world would seek to emulate. It’s a sad day for all Huntingtonians.”
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/sports/marshall_sports/basketball-legend-hal-greer-dies-at/article_ecf0a557-3370-588c-8db1-0b3dfc2bcdd5.html
