West Virginia auditor makes transparency push

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — State Auditor John B. McCuskey has announced partnership with his office and the administrators, and members of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, to include posting of all the Court’s spending data on the State Auditor’s Office “OpenGov” transparency website to insure that all contracts and spending documents will be open and available to the public.

“This is the perfect opportunity, as we continue to build and roll-out this new all-inclusive transparency website, to include the contractual and operational spending of the day-to-day expenses of administering the highest court in our state,” McCuskey said. Following discussions with Chief Justice Allen H. Loughry, and other members of the Court, the State Auditor’s Office will be posting all financial documents, which incur the spending of state tax-payer dollars, to this statewide website.

