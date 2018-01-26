West Virginia firefighters could be packing heat; House bill on way to Senate

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — Legislation permitting properly trained first responders to carry firearms unanimously passed the West Virginia House of Delegates Thursday, and is now on its way to the Senate.

House Bill 2916, introduced by Delegate David Pethtel, D-Wetzel, would allow emergency service personnel, ambulance drivers and firefighters to carry weapons when performing their duties if they successfully pass an equivalent firearms training course provided by the West Virginia State Police Academy and maintain their certification.

The provision would also extend to investigators from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and reserve sheriff’s deputies.

