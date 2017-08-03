Wayne County Fair continues at Camden Park
Staff report
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Wayne County Fair rolled on Wednesday evening with another hot summer night of fun and games in Huntington’s historic Camden Park.
The park’s rides provided the perfect carnival atmosphere as the day’s event also included live professional wrestling and a petting zoo for children.
The fair continues Thursday, Aug. 3, with a full slate of events, beginning with chain saw carving at noon, 4-H livestock shows at 6 p.m. and live music by the Moron Brothers.
The Wayne County Fair runs until Saturday, Aug. 5, with gates opening at noon daily. For a full list of events, visit waynecountyfair-wv.com.
