WalletHub ranks West Virginia the fourth worst state to have a baby

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Based on cost, health care accessibility, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness, WalletHub has ranked West Virginia as the fourth worst state in the U.S. to have a baby.

The Mountain State ranked worst in the nation for fewest pediatricians and family doctors per capita, and third worst for fewest midwives and OB-GYNs per capita.

West Virginia also ranked poorly for rates of low birth weight babies (47 out of 51), and fewest child care centers per capita (46 out of 51).

Another poor ranking was for the state’s infant mortality rate — West Virginia ranked 39th. Mississippi and Delaware topped the chart for highest infant mortality rates.

The Mountain State ranked average for its parental leave policy, and it ranked above average for annual cost of early child care.

The state also ranked well in many “cost” categories, including fourth lowest hospital Cesarean delivery charges.

To read the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513/.

