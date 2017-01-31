Walk-in services scaled back at state tax department locations

Release from the W.Va. Tax Department:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Effective immediately walk-in services at West Virginia State Tax Department locations across the state are being scaled back because of budgetary and staffing constraints.

As a part of the reconfiguration of walk-in services, Tax Department employees will no longer be permitted to prepare state tax returns for walk-in customers.

Services for walk-ins at all regional locations are now limited to:

Accepting completed tax returns along with any payments due.

Preparing vouchers for taxpayers and accepting billing payments.

Resolving issues regarding letters received by taxpayers.

Providing Letters of Good Standing to taxpayers.

Providing both the state’s Personal Income Tax and Business Registration booklets in hard copy.

Issuing new and duplicate Business Registration Certificates.

Those taxpayers seeking help on their Personal Income Tax returns do have options for free tax preparation through a number of nonprofit organizations such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly). In West Virginia these IRS-sanctioned programs are provided through the West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families, United Way and AARP. For a list of options, go tohttp://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/WalkInServices/Pages/WalkInServices.aspx

Tax Commissioner Dale W. Steager said budgetary constraints drove the decision to limit walk-in services.

“Regardless of how we got here, we truly believe taxpayers will be better served by having one of these organizations prepare their returns,” Steager said.