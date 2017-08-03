W.Va. Treasurer’s Office schedules live unclaimed property auctions at State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. – W.Va. State Treasurer John Perdue’s office will hold five unclaimed property auctions during the State Fair of West Virginia, scheduled Aug. 10 to Aug. 19.

Live auctions in the West Virginia building will take place 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Aug. 13

Aug. 17

Aug. 18

All auctions will take place near the Treasurer’s office booth, situated near the front entrance of the building. Items include a variety of collectibles, knives, jewelry, coins, and more, taken from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Participants must be ready to bid at precisely 5 p.m. To learn more about the unclaimed property program and do a free search of your own potential unclaimed property, go to www.wvtreasury.com.