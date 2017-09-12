W.Va. Tourism Office seeks nominations for 2017 Stars of the Industry Awards

Entry deadline Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Tourism Office today opened nominations for the 2017 Stars of the Industry Awards. Recipients will be recognized at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism, October 29-31 at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, WV.

“The Stars of the Industry Awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the work of our tourism industry partners and their dedication to ensuring West Virginia is a world-class travel and tourism destination now and for decades to come,” Commissioner of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. “I encourage you to nominate all those that stand out in their promotion efforts.”

Nominations are now open for the following Marketing/Public Relations Categories: Advertising Campaign, Marketing/Public Relations Campaign, Digital Campaign, Social Media Campaign, Visitors Guide, Print Article, Print/Photography Layout and Website.

In addition, nominations are open for the following Industry Recognition Categories: Spirit of West Virginia Award, Mountain State Award, West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year Award, West Virginia Tourism Oshel Craigo Lifetime Achievement Award and the Governor Jim Justice Award for Regional Cooperation.

Visit www.gotowv.com/2017-governors- conference to view award category details and online submission requirements.

Entries must be submitted online by close of business Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.