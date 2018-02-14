W.Va. teachers rally for support at Wood County BOE meeting

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Wood County teachers turned out in force at Tuesday’s Wood County Board of Education meeting, holding an informational picket and filling the auditorium at Jefferson Elementary Center.

Many teachers held signs calling on the West Virginia Legislature to improve pay and fix issues with PEIA, the state employees insurance fund.

Superintendent John Flint presented a resolution by the Wood County Board of Education supporting teachers and service personnel in their work to obtain higher pay and changes to the state’s insurance system.

