W.Va. students show improvement in math on statewide assessment

Staff reports

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia students showed improvement in math in six of the seven grade levels assessed on the 2017 statewide summative assessments, and half of the students in grade 11 were proficient in English language arts, according to results released Wednesday at the West Virginia State Board of Education meeting.

Results were presented for math and ELA in grades 3-8 and grade 11. The West Virginia State Board of Education voted not to test students in math and ELA in grades 9 and 10 earlier this year.

Math scores improved in grades 4-8 and 11, but dropped 1 percentage point, from 49 percent to 48 percent, in grade 3; however, that grade still had the highest percent proficient in math across all the grade levels.

The biggest gain in math occurred in grade 4 where 43 percent of students were proficient in 2017 compared to 40 percent in 2016.