 CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Raleigh County Sen. Jeff Mullins announced his resignation from the state Senate effective Friday citing business and family obligations.

Mullins, R-Raleigh, was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He served as chair to the Senate banking and insurance committee and vice chair to the finance committee.

Mullins sent his resignation letter Friday. He serves as the president and CEO of Employers’ Innovative Network and is a licensed insurance agent.

“It is a pivotal time in my business as we grow throughout West Virginia and expand into other states,” Mullins’ resignation letter said. “My focus must be on overseeing this transition, and I do not want the residents of the Ninth District to be without my full ability to represent them.”

Sen. Jeff Mullins, R-Raleigh

Read more of this article at http://www.register-herald.com/legislature/sen-jeff-mullins-resigns/article_c76420d8-f7c2-11e7-a2e3-6bc0a00b7a19.html.

Read more article at http://www.register-herald.com.