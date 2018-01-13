W.Va. State Sen. Jeff Mullins, R-Releigh, resigns from W.Va. Legislative
Mullins, R-Raleigh, was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He served as chair to the Senate banking and insurance committee and vice chair to the finance committee.
Mullins sent his resignation letter Friday. He serves as the president and CEO of Employers’ Innovative Network and is a licensed insurance agent.
“It is a pivotal time in my business as we grow throughout West Virginia and expand into other states,” Mullins’ resignation letter said. “My focus must be on overseeing this transition, and I do not want the residents of the Ninth District to be without my full ability to represent them.”
