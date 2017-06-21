W.Va. Senate President Carmichael issues statement on Governor’s action

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, issued the following statement about Governor Jim Justice’s decision to allow the Budget Bill to become law without signature:

“I am thankful that Governor Justice will do the right thing and allow the budget to become law. The budget the Legislature passed spends about $85 million less than last year, and importantly, places no additional tax burden on our citizens. West Virginia’s dire financial situation will force us to make a choice in the future: We will have to continue making cuts to programs and services, or we must pass meaningful, comprehensive tax reform. It’s my hope that this responsible budget serves as the starting point for a conversation that will prove that tax reform can bring our state tremendous benefit. This budget provides security, certainty, and fiscal responsibility to the citizens of our great state.”