W.Va. Senate “parks” pay raise bill in Rules Committee, as House-Senate try to reach a deal

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

On the eve of a rally that will have hundreds of angry teachers descending on the Capitol, the West Virginia Senate on Thursday took the unusual step of parking the teacher pay raise bill in the Senate Rules Committee.

That was the first move in what would become daylong negotiations between House and Senate leadership in an attempt to resolve the pay bill (Senate Bill 267) before teachers arrive for the Friday morning rally at the Capitol — negotiations that collapsed at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, both houses suddenly recessed floor sessions for more than 2½ hours, apparently so that House and Senate leaders could meet behind the scenes in an attempt to reach an agreement on the pay bill — an agreement that had not been reached as of Thursday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the House recessed until 7 p.m., while the long-delayed Senate floor session continued.

House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said at the time that both houses were still negotiating.

