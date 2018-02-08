W.Va. Senate advances constitutional amendment on abortion
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate has advanced a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment on abortion.
In Wednesday’s floor session, the Senate advanced Senate Joint Resolution 12 to second reading, at which stage it can be amended. The resolution proposes a constitutional amendment to clarify that nothing in that document secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.
The resolution needs approval from two-thirds of the members and would then be submitted to voters in this year’s general election.
