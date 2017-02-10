W.Va. Secretary of State Warner issues a statement on the passing Tommy Phillips

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Office of Secretary of State Mac Warner would like to issue the following statement regarding the unexpected death of employee Tommy Phillips.

Phillips, an Outreach Coordinator in the Secretary of State’s Fairmont satellite office, passed away Friday morning at home after a short illness. He was a resident of Bridgeport.

In his role, he helped business owners with their registration and licensing requirements.

“Tommy was an important part of our team who loved to work with the public. He was a very friendly and capable young man. We’ll certainly miss him,” said Secretary Warner. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.