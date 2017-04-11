W.Va. Power looking for first win, host Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m tonight

Asheville Tourists (3-2) at West Virginia Power (0-5)

Game 6 | April 11, 2017 | Appalachian Power Park | Charleston, WV

Radio: The Jock 1300 & 1340 – wvpower.com Airtime: 6:45 P.M.

PITCHING MATCH-UP

RH Brandon Gold (No Record) vs. RH Matt Anderson (0-1, 27.00)

Gold: Making SAL Debut (1-2 for Boise in 2016 with a 4.01 ERA over 15 games (all relief))

Anderson: Making his first start of 2017 (Allowed 3 R on 2 H over 1.0 IP in 4/07-1 Loss vs. ROM)

LEADING OFF: West Virginia dropped its fifth straight to start the 2017 season, falling 5-1 to Asheville in 11 innings. The Power opened the scoring in the bottom of the third on a Logan Ratledge RBI double that plated Arden Pabst. The Tourists evened the score in the next half inning. The game remained tied through nine complete, the second consecutive Power game to head into extras tied at one. In the 11th with Ratledge now pitching, Asheville scored four runs on three hits and two walks, keyed by a bases loaded triple from Willie Abreu. Ratledge took the loss while Kenny Oakley was the benefactor for the win.

SLOW START: Five straight losses to open the season matches the inaugural 2005 club for the worst start in franchise history. The first Power team, then affiliated with Milwaukee, began the 2005 season on the road and lost all seven games on that trip before winning the first game ever played at Appalachian Power Park. In 13 seasons, West Virginia has had a losing record after five games in nine different years including 2017.

MAN DOWN: Outfielder Victor Fernandez became the first Power player to hit the disabled list this season when Pittsburgh placed the 22 year-old on the DL Monday. Fernandez injured a hamstring in Sunday’s extra inning loss to Rome. He was batting .375 through three games with three hits over eight at bats prior to the injury.

MUNOZ BACK: Carlos Munoz played in 126 games for West Virginia in 2016 and was added to the roster Monday when Victor Fernandez was placed on the Disabled List. Munoz had been listed on the Extended Spring Training roster to start the 2017 season. Last summer, the first baseman hit .261 with seven home runs and a team-best 67 runs batted in.

PLENTY OF TIME: Of the eight seasons since 2005 when West Virginia has started with a losing record after five games, the team has gone on to make the playoffs in three of those seasons (2007 (2-3), 2008 (2-3) and 2013(1-4)).

20! Sunday’s strikeout total was the second most in a single game in Power franchise history. West Virginia pitchers combined to strike out 24 Lakewood BlueClaws batters on May 23, 2013, a game in which Tyler Glasnow recorded 12 strikeouts over five innings and that the Power won 3-2 in 12 innings. Sunday’s effort also matched the single game strikeout record over nine inning at 18 before the Braves won in extras. Luis Escobar’s 12 strikeouts were the most by a Power pitcher since J.T. Brubaker struck out 11 on June 2, 2016, at Augusta.

PASSING THROUGH: The Power host the Asheville Tourists for three games to close the opening homestand. The Tourists lead the all-time series 59-45, including a 30-20 edge at Appalachian Power Park. West Virginia travels to McCormick Field in Asheville next month for the last three games between the clubs this season.

POINT POINTS: Entering the 2017 season, 57 former Power players have gone on to play in the Majors, including eight during the 2016 season… Luis Escobar’s 12 strikeouts over five innings on Sunday afternoon matched what the first three Power starters did in the first three games of the year… 17 strikeouts by the Power offense on Sunday matched the single-game record, last reached on July 3, 2010 in a win at Lakewood… During the Rome series, West Virginia was swept in a four game set for just the second time in the last three years.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION: Pittsburgh was beat 7-1 at PNC Park by Cincinnati. Tyler Glasnow was shelled, allowing five runs on four hits over an inning and two-thirds… Columbus topped Indianapolis 1-0 in 11 innings… Altoona topped Richmond 2-1 in 12. Pablo Reyes drove in the eventual game-winning run… Bradenton stayed undefeated with a 6-4 win at St. Lucie. Casey Hughston went 2-3 with two runs batted in.

PROMO PREVIEW: On Saturday, April 22, the first 1,000 fans through the gate at Appalachian Power Park will receive a 97.5 WQBE Rabbit bobblehead giveaway. Gates will open at 1:00 P.M. for the 2:05 game against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

ON THE AIR: West Virginia Power games can be heard on The Jock 1300 & 1340 AM in the Kanawha Valley, online at wvpower.com and on the TuneIn Radio App. Adam Marco will call the action and will be joined by Steve Granado when the team plays at Appalachian Power Park.