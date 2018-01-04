W.Va. newspapers’ coverage to be featured in new WVPA Insight video program

From the West Virginia Press Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the West Virginia Legislature prepares for its 2018 regular session, the state’s newspaper industry is preparing its extensive coverage plans, including a new 30-minute weekly video program.

“West Virginia Press Insight” will offer viewers a look at legislative and news coverage from community newspapers across West Virginia. The video program will be available on local newspaper websites and also featured in a weekly print story available to all newspapers with additional links and material.

Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said the new program focuses on the work of newspaper journalists across the state but also features original material such as “WV Press In-depth, ” a detailed look at a relevant legislative topic each week. The show also features a weekly segment on tourism in West Virginia.

“There is so much great reporting and editorial work being done at newspapers across the state, at both daily and weekly newspapers. This show will give the newspaper industry a chance to promote that work statewide — and in a new fashion. Their work will be featured in digital and print formats and shared on social media platforms,” Smith said. “We will highlight six to eight newspaper stories each week and provide links and additional information that people can use to get more information.”

The goal is to provide residents with greater access to newspaper coverage, Smith said, explaining that individual show segments will be shared and posted, as well as the entire 30-minute program. “The newspaper industry understands that readers are rushed and need to get news in a format that works for their schedule,” Smith said. “We hope this is a good option.”

“While our newspapers do share content, too often, people in one part of the West Virginia miss out on interesting and topical coverage from a newspaper in another part of the state. West Virginia Press Insight will share that coverage and give residents the ability to read more and form their own opinions,” Smith said. “Local newspapers are the most trusted sources of news and information for West Virginia. We think that trust and credibility is what people want and expect today.”

Along with newspapers across the state, the West Virginia Press Association is working with AARP WV, West Virginia Hospitality and Tourism Association, and WVU Today to present the program.

“Our goal is providing an informative and entertaining program available in all 55 counties on each individual’s personal schedule,” Smith said.

WVPA recently filmed a walk-thru/pilot version of the show — watch it at https://youtu.be/ 29bGKN0byY8

It included the following articles:

— Matt Combs of The Register-Herald of Beckley reporting that officials from Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Clay and Braxton counties, along with other regional entities, have recently completed a study into the possibility of an ATV trail system in those five counties.

See the article at http://www.register-herald. com/news/regional-leaders-hope ful-for-additional-atv-trails/ article_e94e5459-e0d7-5ad7- a647-71793ce3371d.html

— Max Garland of the Charleston Gazette-Mail reporting that 27 West Virginia counties are involved in grant-funding applications for broadband infrastructure improvements in unserved or underserved areas of the state.

See the article at https://www.wvgazettemail. com/news/wv-counties-involved- in-applications-for-broadband- funding-grants/article_de84c95 5-875b-5ff6-9f6f-a641aec0cf90. html

— WVU Today telling how WVU student Matthew Byrd has taken his childhood hobby of collecting bugs and interest in wildlife and turned it into a successful bee-keeping business in Ritchie County.

See the article at https://wvutoday.wvu.edu/st ories/2017/11/30/wvu-student- taps-university-resources-to- build-beekeeping-business- into-success

— Jim Ross of the The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg reporting on Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia, preparing for holidays with thousands of W.Va.-made items.

See the article at https://www.wvnews.com/search/?f=html&q=tamarack+prepares+for+holidays&sd=desc&l=25&t=article%2Ccollection%2Cvideo%2Cyoutube&nsa=eedition

— The Wheeling News-Register’s editorial addressing the need for a winning strategy to stop drug abuse in West Virginia.

See the article at http://www. theintelligencer.net/opinion/ editorials/2017/12/winning- drug-strategy-vital/

— WVPA InDepth with Don Smith looked at how the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is preparing for the implementation of West Virginia’s new voter identification law.

See the segment at https://youtu.be/ MyF9HVDcADM

— In the tourism segment, which closes the show each week, WVPA Insight looked at skiing and winter sports in West Virginia.

See the segment at https://youtu.be/ xLbVzkqe5Aw

For those interested in visiting the slopes, here is a link for Canaan Valley Resort’s web cam for ski conditions: https://www. canaanresort.com/ski-winter- activities/ski-conditions- webcam/

“Everyone involved in the show’s production has some experience — although certainly different levels — so producing the pilot was a learning process,” Smith said. “We’re happy with the outcome and ready to adjust for further production after several reviews and discussions.”

While the pilot is being shared on wvpress.org and social media now, the first legislative program will be distributed to newspapers the week of Jan. 15. The program and related article will be distributed in print and video on that Monday and available across the state 24/7 via newspaper websites and social media platforms.

“We hope it promotes the quality of journalism available in West Virginia, encourages residents to look at more newspaper websites and also provides quality content for our member newspapers,” Smith said. “It’s a great way to promote news in West Virginia and, in full disclosure, we hope its another great opportunity for individuals, businesses and industries reach West Virginians by advertising with the state’s newspapers. In print, digital and video, newspapers are good business in West Virginia”