W.Va. legislators get details of Justice’s new budget
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislators on Thursday were presented with Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget for 2019, which includes an average 1 percent pay raise for all state employees and new funds for the foster care system, tourism and economic development.
The pay raise would shake out to be about $404 for teachers, $220 for service personnel and $432 for all other state employees, state Budget Office Director Mike McKown told the House Finance Committee on Thursday.
For teachers, along with the step increases they are already scheduled to receive, it would amount to about a $1,000 raise.
The proposed budget also includes $20 million for the foster care system that has been overwhelmed increasingly over the past few years due to the opioid epidemic.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/legislators-get-details-of-justice-s-new-budget/article_492477af-9a8a-54bb-8e0e-d5396859e44c.html
