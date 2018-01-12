W.Va. legislators get details of Justice’s new budget

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Justice is also proposing an additional raise for correctional officers in the jail system of $2,000 a year for three years, bringing the total salary to $30,000 by 2021. Correctional facilities are also allotted $30 million for deferred maintenance and repairs.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/legislators-get-details-of-justice-s-new-budget/article_492477af-9a8a-54bb-8e0e-d5396859e44c.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch