W.Va. House votes for medical marijuana
By DAVID BEARD
The Dominion Post
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates passed its version of SB 386, the medical cannabis bill, on April 4 and sent it back to the Senate.
The House worked late into the night April 3, approving a longer, stricter more detailed version of the Senate original, then amending that version to increase accessibility.
The previous two votes to move the bill forward were close. This vote, 76-24, reflected a change of mind among some previous opponents.
See more from The Dominion Post