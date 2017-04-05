W.Va. House votes for medical marijuana

By DAVID BEARD

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates passed its version of SB 386, the medical cannabis bill, on April 4 and sent it back to the Senate.

The House worked late into the night April 3, approving a longer, stricter more detailed version of the Senate original, then amending that version to increase accessibility.

The previous two votes to move the bill forward were close. This vote, 76-24, reflected a change of mind among some previous opponents.

