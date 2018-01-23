W.Va. House passes single-member districts bill

The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Republicans’ longtime dream of 100 single-member delegate districts moved a step closer to reality Jan. 22 as members passed HB 4002, which would put that into law, 72-25.

Monongalia County will be the most affected among the 55 because its 51st District is the single largest, with five members. Two other members, from Wetzel and Taylor, also represent parts of Mon.

Here’s how the five from the 51st voted: Cindy Frich and Joe Statler, both R, yes; Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Rodney Pyles, John Williams, all D, no.

The bill now goes to the Senate

