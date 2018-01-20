W.Va. House of Delegates Speaker Armstead not seeking re-election to W.Va. Legislature
Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, said he made up his mind after discussing the matter with friends and family around Thanksgiving. He is now eyeing a possible run for the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2020, when the seats held by Justices Menis Ketchum and Margaret Workman open.
“I have decided that I will not be filing for re-election with the House of Delegates,” he said after the floor session Friday. “It has been an honor and pleasure to be a member of this House, to be the minority leader, and then the speaker, and to serve in this House for 20 years. To serve the people of the Elk River community has truly been the honor of my life, but I think it’s time for me to look at other options.”
Voters in the 40th District first elected Armstead to the House in 1998. The state Republican caucus voted him to serve as House minority leader starting in 2007, and then as speaker in 2015.
Among his biggest accomplishments during his term as speaker, Armstead cited right-tracking the state on revenue and spending issues, stabilizing the economy, putting West Virginians back to work and returning integrity to the state’s government.
