W.Va. House of Delegates passes pay raise; measure doubles original amount

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House of Delegates approved an increased multi-year pay raise plan for teachers, service personnel and State Police on Tuesday.

The House’s amended version of Senate Bill 267, which passed on a 98-1 vote, doubles the pay raise originally proposed for teachers, school service personnel and State Police.

“The members of the House recognize the continuing need to improve the pay of our teachers and public employees,” said House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha. “This plan represents a responsible path forward to provide our teachers and state employees an ongoing pay raise without promising more than our state budget can afford.”