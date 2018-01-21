W.Va. House of Delegates introduces bill to reorganize DHHR
The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A bill introduced Thursday in West Virginia House of Delegates would reorganize the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Under House Bill 4014, the DHHR would be separated into four agencies. The bill is double referenced to the Committee on Health and Human Resources and then Finance.
“We tried to re-organize it so that different segments were consistent,” Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, one of the sponsors of the bill, said.
The first would be the Office of Inspector General, which would encompass the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, and the Board of Review.
“That’s for oversight. A big part of that is we didn’t want oversight to be under the whole thing of the DHHR because of putting the fox in the henhouse,” Ellington said.
The second office under the plan is Health Compliance, which would encompass Public Health, Health Care Authority, Child Support Enforcement and Chapter 30 boards (medical boards).
The third office is Human Services, which would include medical services including CHIP, behavioral health, drug control policy, child and family services, and economic assistance.
The last office under the plan is Health Facilities, encompassing nursing facilities and hospitals.
